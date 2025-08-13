Six years ago, while working as Lizzo’s stylist, Marko Monroe sent the star out on the red carpet of the American Music Awards with that now iconic itty-bitty Valentino purse. He had no idea it would be quite so prophetic. Now, the artist and House of Avalon member has become a connoisseur of the lilliputian, yet his new client roster is as grand as ever, comprised of the global phenomena, fur-covered, sharp-toothed grinning Labubus. Monroe is now Hollywood’s go-to guy for custom Labubus, creating custom versions of the popular elf monster for avid collectors Marc Jacobs, Lady Gaga, and even the cast of Wednesday.

Monroe got his first Labubu in January of this year, after coopting the one his partner of 15 years bought off eBay. “He opened the box and I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, that has got to be for me,’” Monroe recalls to W over Zoom. “I fell in love instantly, and I started carrying mine around everywhere.” The plush toy reminded Monroe of the stuffed animals of his childhood, but it was the creatures’ inherent contradictions that initially drew him in. “They’re this perfect balance of creepy and cute,” he says. “But what I love most is that it is a blank canvas you can dress up however you want.”

If the plain old, out-of-the-box monsters have gotten too mainstream for you, allow Monroe to swap out the fur, paint the eyes, add some wings, or even a nose ring. It’s the definition of a cottage industry, a business that didn’t exist before the Labubu craze took over every bag in the world. Now, as fans of the Pop Mart plushie try to one-up each other, customizations have become the next frontier, and Monroe is leading the charge.

Though his styling and design work has been seen on Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Drag superstars like Symone, Monroe has no problem honing his talents for the new, furry community, or the superstars who carry them. “I bring people's ideas to life,” he says. “It's just so silly, but I get to wake up and make fun stuff. I'm truly so happy.” Below, Monroe reveals how he became the Labubu whisperer, his upcoming custom creation for Blackpink’s Lisa, and the one Labubu look he’s dying to try out.

The Lady Gaga Labubu. Courtesy of Marko Monroe

Did you ever think in a million years you'd be a Labubu designer?

No. But you know what? I'll take it. I'll ride it all the way to the last Labubu drop.

How did this custom business get started?

I carried that first Labubu around with me everywhere, and it got really dingy. So, one day, out of pure boredom and curiosity, I just started to take it apart, and I did so by the seam, so I could keep it as a pattern. I have three dachshunds, and I wanted a dachshund Labubu. So I started playing around and made it. It got such a great response [on TikTok] that I made another, which also got a great response, and it continued from there.

Thus far, you’ve done some pretty high-profile customizations for Michelle Visage, Marc Jacobs, and Lady Gaga, but it seems like the Gaga one really got you noticed.

I was lucky enough to give it to her in person. She audibly screamed and gave me a hug, and we chatted for 15 minutes. I was so nervous, so I was like, “You can take all the clothes off if you want to. I made them removable.” And she was like, “No, I would never.” Then she wore it the next day, and that just skyrocketed the attention. And then Wednesday was right after, so it’s been a crazy week.

Lady Gaga with her custom Labubu. ALEXJR / BACKGRID

How many did you make for the Wednesday cast?

I did the entire cast, so the first order was for 26, and then I did an additional 29 Wednesdays, specifically just the character Wednesday, with a 3D-printed Thing that I attached to the shoulder.

I saw you had some help, specifically from your fellow House of Avalon member, Gigi Goode.

Gigi helped with the wigs. She had just gotten back in town from Paris, where she was living for the summer, and I was like, “Girl, I'm putting you straight to work.”

Do you have a favorite?

Ooh, that's hard. I used deadstock Balenciaga leopard fabric for [Marc Jacobs’s], and I love that one because animal prints are neutrals to me—they go with everything. So that's why I was like, “Marc will love this too.” The texture of the fur is great. And then I did another that’s pink and gold, and I turned the ears down and gave it wings and horns. I really cherish that one. It was hard to part with her.

I always was like, “I don't ever want to do tiny clothes.” And then I just had to do over 50 little tiny clothes for the Wednesday order, and it was lots of fun. I really enjoyed it, actually. But I'm going to try to keep the clothing to a minimum, because I want the person who owns it to do with it what they will, but now I'm in an avenue where I'm recreating pop culture divas. It's crazy.

Marc Jacobs’s custom Labubu made from deadstock Balenciaga fabric. Courtesy of Marko Monroe

Is there any character or look you're dying to do?

I’ve been thinking about doing something to honor Jean-Paul Gaultier. He's one of my favorite designers, and I just love that he started his career making clothes for a teddy bear. So I think there's a sweet connection with that.

You have another big custom Labubu coming out soon, right?

Yes, with [Blackpink’s] Lisa, which is crazy because we all know she was the one who brought so much attention to the brand, so it’s crazy full circle. All I can say is that it will be worn live.

Any others bubbling up?

I'm working on one for Lisa Rinna and Bronwyn [Newport]. She's not getting the leopard, she's getting something different. She was like, “Surprise me,” and she's a very playful person who likes to get dressed up, so I'm excited to do that one.

Monroe’s army of Wednesday Labubus. Courtesy of Marko Monroe

Do you think there’s a ceiling to the Labubu craze?

Probably, but I don't like to look that far in the future. I feel like every fad comes to an end at some point, but right now I'm just enjoying it. If Pop Mart plays the cards right, they could keep this sort of excitement dragged out. And it hasn't reached everyone yet. There are a lot of people in America and around the world still discovering them.

Speaking of Pop Mart, have you been in touch with them at all?

I have. The US team reached out after Gaga and Wednesday. I’m traveling for a while, but when I’m back we’ll have a meeting. I'm down to play. I’ll get on the TikTok Lives. I have some ideas I think could extend the Pop Mart Labubu world. I think they should do some high-end collaborations with fine artists. A special edition Labubu artist collab would be so cool.

Also, I’m not a fan of that damn song. I’ll just put that out there. Maybe that’s where I’ll start. We can find a better jingle for the monsters. I'll be the conduit. I'll be like, "Look, put Addison Rae on there.”