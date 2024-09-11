Gigi Goode Takes Control With Her First Fashion Collection

“I thought I was being clever because Goode has a silent ‘e’ at the end, so I figured Glasse should too,” Gigi Goode tells W over the phone of the name of her first fashion collection, Glasse (with a silent e, if that wasn’t clear). Some of Goode’s fans didn’t pick up on the connection, instead referring to her latest project as “glassy” or “glassé.” But a mispronunciation isn’t taking away from the drag performer-turned-designer’s moment in the sun.

Goode, 26, became known for her style and design skills during RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, where she showed off a parade of ensembles created by herself and her mom, Kristi Geggie. Since placing second on the program, Goode has pushed her focus more toward design, creating her own wardrobe for red carpets, Instagram posts, and appearances on her World of Wonder-produced show, Avalon TV. Two years ago, though, Goode took her sartorial work to the next level. After creating a diaphanous blue corset and pants set for a trip to Paris, she realized she was on to something. “Little by little, I started making more looks with the same materials,” she says. “After three looks, I was like, ‘I feel like I'm on a roll and I need to keep going.’” Two years later, she had fifteen pieces—and Glasse was born. Goode staged a runway for her debut collection, but no casting was necessary, since the artist modeled all of the designs in a 7-minute presentation video. Now, Goode is looking toward the future: more collections, and more customers other than herself. Below, Goode talks working with her mother on Glasse, her favorite piece from the collection, and the power behind her translucent corsets.

The Boyfriend. Photograph by Pablo Costanzo

Tell me about your history with fashion. A lot of your knowledge comes from your mom, right?

My mom has been a theatrical costume designer since I was in fifth grade—she really only got into it because I got into theater. But prior to that, she made my Halloween costumes and she was the neighborhood tailor. If anybody needed their prom dress, their suit, their jeans fixed, she did it. She always refused to buy the expensive American Girl Doll outfits and instead showed me how to make them myself on the sewing machine.

So you’ve been designing clothes for a while now, but what prompted you to take that next step and create a full collection?

Before Drag Race, I knew how to sew, but for the most part, I would draw up the sketch and send it to my mom to actually make it. My mom still works with the local theater productions in town. As my career progressed after Drag Race, I would ask her to make me something, and more often than not, she would say, “I don’t have time. I have to make all these pillowcases for the fifth graders to wear.” So I dusted off my sewing machine and reminded myself I could make things on my own. Not only am I able, but sewing is something that gives me so much peace. So, once I had that realization, I began making things that weren’t so camp and weren’t so drag, for lack of better terminology.

What was the inspiration behind the collection?

The initial inspiration was the realization that I had the power to reshape my own body while still seeing my skin underneath. I created this corset pattern that manipulates my body in a way; it kind of affirmed me prior to getting some of my surgeries.

The Trophy. Photograph by Pablo Costanzo

Is there a standout piece from the collection that you especially love?

They’re all my children, but if a mother tells you she doesn’t have a favorite child, she’s lying. My number-one favorite piece is the gold beaded dress, which I’m calling The Trophy. She is meant to stand on a shelf. She cannot sit, she cannot dance, she cannot walk upstairs. She is fragile, covered in thousands of glass beads.

Let’s talk about the runway show. Why did you decide to model every look yourself?

From a technical standpoint, these looks were made for my body, so who better to wear them than myself? But also, I wanted this collection to showcase, not only my design ability, but also my modeling capabilities. Glasse highlights that I’m a one-woman show. I designed each look and created them by hand. I did all of the hair and makeup. I was the one who brought this show to life. Granted, I’m a one-woman show with ten other supporting gays, but at the core, it was all my work.

Did your mom help at all with the collection?

She did, actually. My mom was in town when I was working on the trench coat, which I titled, The Inspector. We had an assembly line and I was sitting on the floor next to her leg, handing her fabrics or collecting her pins while she was sewing. It felt like when I was a little kid.

She was also the first person who saw each look throughout the process. It was kind of like when you’re a kid and you go to your parent and show them your macaroni art. The work I did is a bit more than macaroni art, but it still gave that same primal, mother-child feeling.

The Inspector. Photograph by Pablo Costanzo

What’s next for the label?

I’m already working on the next collection right now. I’m also in the process of getting these looks on the divas, on the girls of today, and on the women who are at the forefront of media and pop culture. I already have several custom pieces in the works. I have looks that are going to be appearing in some really major short films and some Emmys situations. It has picked up speed really quickly, which is exactly what I wanted.