Lisa loves herself a Labubu. During a recent night out, the Blackpink star embraced the bag charm trend that every fashion insider loves to hate, accessorizing her micro-mini purse with two plushies almost double its size.

After slipping into a shimmering metallic dress from Diesel, Lisa wore one of her go-to It bags for the occasion: Louis Vuitton’s rainbow monogram “Nano Speedy.” The now sold-out piece was part of Louis Vuitton’s limited-edition collection, released earlier this year, that commemorated the 20th anniversary of its landmark Y2K collaboration with Takashi Murakami. Of course, it was only natural that the rapper paired her It bag with the It bag charm. She looped two Labubus, both in pale pink colors, around the handles of her Louis Vuitton purse. The storybook-inspired charms have been a hit among the celebrity set this summer—everyone from Cher to Dua Lipa are fans—and are perennially sold-out online and in stores. But in true style, Lisa has been ahead of the curve for quite some time now.

@lalalalisa_m

In April 2024, long before we all even knew how to pronounce the three-syllable toy’s name, Lisa was already charming her bags with the now-coveted accessory, pairing an outfitted Labubu plushie with Khaite’s studded $2600 “Elena” bag. At Coachella earlier this spring, she blinged-out another Louis Vuitton keepall with a pair of Cry Baby charms, an infant-shaped Pop Mart toy that has a dedicated following of its own.

Considering that both Lisa’s Louis Vuitton bag and her pink Labubus are sold out, here are some bag charm options to shop as you wait for the next Pop Mart drop.