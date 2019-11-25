Lizzo and her tiny Valentino bag at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019.

The 2019 American Music Awards, or AMAs, were supposed to be all about Taylor Swift .

And perhaps, by the end of the night, they will be. But for now, Sunday night's highlight is undeniably Lizzo , who showed up to the red carpet taking the tiny bag trend further than ever before. (This is no small accomplishment, given that they've been everywhere—and spawned countless memes —ever since Simon Porte Jacquemus launched his version, "Le Sac Chiquito.")

From far away, Lizzo arrived on the red carpet in a breezy peach-hued dress—a one-shoulder design comprised of layers of ruffles. She described her look on Instagram as a "big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look."

But that wasn't the only Valentino thing she was wearing. Lizzo also carried a white mini (and we mean mini ) bag complete with a clasp of the house's V logo, which was about the size of one of her fingernails (which Eri Ishizu had covered in rhinestones).

Its size could also be described, as Lizzo also put it on Instagram, as thus: "big enough for my fucks to give."

Pinterest Lizzo and her tiny Valentino bag at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. John Shearer/Getty Images

With four nominations—including Favorite Female Artist (Soul/R&B), New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Song (Soul/R&B) for her hit single "Juice"—it's no wonder that Lizzo pulled out all the stops. Regardless of which awards she ends up taking home, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, and Marc Jacobs agree: When it comes to the red carpet, at the very least, Lizzo is already the clear winner.

