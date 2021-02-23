There's been so much despair during the pandemic, which makes it even sweeter to celebrate new life. Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have just announced that their first child was born. Say hello to August Harrison Goldmsith, a Pisces, who was born "right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents," Moore wrote in an Instagram post.

"We were prepared to fall in love," she continued, sharing a photo of the newborn. "But it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined." On her Instagram Stories, she also posted a snapshot of herself enjoying a bowl of bean stew, captioning it "Living that postpartum life." While this writer has never had a child, we can only imagine turning to our favorite comfort foods after birthing an entire baby.

Before he was born, Moore was photographed for a pre-natal interview with Romper. She wore a fuchsia gown that accented her baby bump, and revealed that she had difficulties conceiving due to uterine issues. She said she wants to raise August to be "an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries."

Moore and her husband were married in November 2018. Goldsmith plays guitar and co-founded the folk rock band Dawes with his brother Griffin Goldsmith. "I think he’s been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life," Moore said. "He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading." Congrats to the happy couple!