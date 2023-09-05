Margaret Qualley Talks Falling in Love With Jack Antonoff for W’s Five Things Podcast

On W’s Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg podcast, Hollywood’s brightest sit down with the magazine’s Editor-at-Large to talk about “Five Things” that have made them who they are: a person, a place, an object, one positive event, and one negative event that ultimately turned into something positive.

For the series’ third season, Hirschberg caught up with Margaret Qualley to discuss the actor’s role in the romantic thriller/comedy Sanctuary, working with Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, her close relationship with older sister Rainey Qualley and falling in love with the Grammy-winning musician and producer Jack Antonoff who she married in August in a star-studded ceremony in New Jersey.

Listen to the full episode below:

Originally born in Montana, Qualley grew up in North Carolina before decamping to New York City at 16 years old. After years spent as a competitive dancer she transitioned to acting, landing her first gig in The Leftovers. The 28-year-old daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley also reflects on shooting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and being intimidated on set with Tarantino and Pitt before realizing she just had to go with her gut. “[Quentin]’s constant note for me was to be bigger,” Qualley says, “which was really fun and a good lesson.”

She also talks about the summer she and Antonoff fell in love as being the happiest time in her life. “I met my person for sure,” she says. “He's the best thing in my life. He's my favorite person to be around. I'm the luckiest person in the world. I love him more than anything. He's the very best.”

