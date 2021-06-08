Life imitates art as actress Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep’s daughter and star of American Horror Story and Mr. Robot, is engaged to DJ Mark Ronson. As Page Six reports, Ronson confirmed the news on a recent episode of his podcast, FADER Uncovered. In the episode, Ronson was interviewing Kevin Parker of Australian psych rock band Tame Impala, when he dropped the news that is straight out of Mamma Mia! (2008).

“I got engaged last weekend,” said Ronson. He also revealed that the couple’s first kiss was “very corny Hallmark” and that it was soundtracked by Tame Impala’s debut album InnerSpeaker, which was released to critical acclaim in 2010. Maybe the Italian vista musical about their wedding will be written by Tame Impala?

Ronson and Gummer have reportedly been dating for a year, making them yet another pandemic couple. The private pair have rarely been spotted out in public, though maybe we’ll see more of them now that life is becoming a thing again. No word on if Ronson plans on spinning records his own wedding reception, though he could certainly enlist his sister DJ Sam Ronson.

Gummer was briefly married to actor Tay Strathairn (Nomadland); they separated after just over a month of marriage and filed for divorce in April 2020. Ronson was previously married to the French multi-hyphenate Joséphine de La Baume, though the pair divorced in 2018.