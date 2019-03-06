Joséphine de La Baume does it all: she sings, she acts, she models, she directs. But over the past few weeks, de la Baume has turned her attention to the world of fashion, taking in several major runway shows in her hometown of Paris . But before dressing up in the City of Lights, the multi-hyphenate was home at her place in London, where she attended a cocktail party to celebrate the world of Maison Dior, hosted by Dior perfume creator Francois Demachy. De La Baume was something of the guest of honor at the event, held in a private townhouse covered in real, fresh flowers, as she's just been named one of the house's three new "Fragrance Lovers," alongside chef Isaac Carew and editor Sarah Harris. Here, the actress talks about her own fragrance preferences, what beauty essentials she can't live without, and her unexpected beauty fears.

What do you look for in a fragrance?

It will color memories. I like scents that create some sort of excitement when I smell them. Holy Peony is my favorite from the new collection. Peony is my favorite flower and I’m quite superstitious, so I like that it's called Holy. It’s silly but people carry good luck charms, it’s kind of a similar idea. It's fresh, and it makes me think of spring.

What are your favorite memories associated with scent?

The ones of childhood and the ones when in love.

How often do you change up your signature scent?

Rarely.

What are your favorite go-to beauty products?

I love the Dior Prestige night crème , as well as the Dior lip liner.

When you wake up in the morning, what is the first thing you do?

I try and remind myself that I’m not a morning person but other people are and I have to behave politely. Apart from that, I drink a huge glass of water before I even say a word.

Loading View on Instagram

What is your nightly bedtime beauty routine?

Water, face serum, eye cream.

What is the best beauty trick you have picked up on set?

Trying not to snack all day long, which is close to impossible as there’s so much waiting around. You often wake up very early to get to set, so I used water mixed with ice on the face in the morning to wake up the skin and get rid of swollen eyes.

What is your favorite shade of lipstick?

I like pink when it’s almost blue.

What is one beauty item you recommend everyone buy?

A face cream. Moisturizing your skin is crucial!

What is your go-to beauty look for a night out?

Eyeliner mostly, and a pale lipstick.

What is your ideal spa day, and where?

It would be spent with Dr. Barbara Sturm , who does an incredible facial called the Vampire Facial, or with Dr. Colbert who also does a great one called the Triad’s facial.

What is the biggest skincare rule you abide by?

I apply face cream every morning and every night without an exception.

What is one treatment you’re afraid to try?

Laser.

Favorite form of self-care?

Exercising.

Worst beauty trend that you’ve participated in?

Plucking my eyebrows way too much when I was a teenager.

What’s your biggest beauty splurge

I love lip liners. I use them like lipsticks so I buy them constantly. You can drink, eat and kiss, and nothing moves.