Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Remember Bob Saget, Who Has Died at 65

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have made a rare public statement to pay tribute to Bob Saget, the actor and comedian who died suddenly while on a standup tour in Florida on Sunday at age 65. (The cause of death remains unknown.) From 1987 to 1995, the pair shared the role of Saget’s character Danny Turner’s daughter on the ABC sitcom Full House, depicting a relationship so strong that it earned the real-life Saget the title of “America’s dad.” The strength of their bond carried over to real life, right up until the present; as recently as last year, Saget shared that they reunite every chance they get.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the Olsens said in a statement obtained by People on Monday. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.” The typically press-shy pair added that they are thinking of Saget’s daughters, wife, and other family members and sending their condolences.

Full House starred Saget as Danny Tanner, a strait-laced widow raising his daughter Michelle (played by both Olsens) with the help of his best friend (Dave Coulier) and brother-in-law (John Stamos) in San Francisco. The Olsens notably did not join the actors in Netflix’s Fuller House sequel, which ran from 2016 to 2020. Whereas some, such as Full House creator Jeff Franklin, pestered the pair to reprise their role for years, Saget respected their decision from the start. “I love them. I want them to be happy,” he told Us Weekly in 2015. “People need to do what they want to do. They’re very busy in their world that has nothing to do with being on Fuller House.”

Coulier and Stamos joined the Olsens in remembering Saget, who also narrated How I Met Your Mother and hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, shortly after news broke of his untimely death. Read their emotional tributes below.