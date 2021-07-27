Matt Damon’s old Boston buddy Ben Affleck is currently in the midst of a romantic worldwide reunion with his old flame Jennifer Lopez. Like all of us, Damon is aware, and told Extra that he’s “so happy” and “glad for both of them.” Though, Damon has his own things going on. He’s out promoting his latest film Stillwater in between stints of getting roasted in his choice of roles by his own teenage daughter.

In an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Damon says his 15-year-old daughter Isabella, his eldest with wife Luciana Bozán, intentionally avoids seeing her father’s films that get a positive buzz, but absolutely loves watching the ones that are, admittedly, clunkers. Amongst Isabella’s least favorite of her dad’s films is the 2016 disappointment The Great Wall.

“Whenever she talks about the movie, she calls it ‘The Wall.’ And I’m like, come on, it’s called The Great Wall,” Damon told Maron. “And she’s like, ‘Dad, there’s nothing great about that movie.’ She’s one of the funniest people I know.”

The film was a hotly anticipated event that paired well-respected Chinese director Zhang Yimou with Hollywood stars and a blockbuster budget for the first time, but was met with disappointing professional reviews in the press and claims of cultural appropriation on social media. Damon now claims he started to get the feeling that the film wasn’t going to work when Hollywood execs started challenging Zhang’s vision. “I was like, this is exactly how disasters happen,” he said. “It doesn’t cohere. It doesn’t work as a movie.”

Though, apparently, it made for perfect roasting material in the Damon household.

“She just likes giving me shit,” the actor said. “She’s playfully hard on me. She doesn’t go to see my movies on purpose, the ones she thinks might be good. She crushes me on the ones that don’t work.”

Unfortunately for Isabella’s roasting routine, Stillwater, which opens this weekend, was met with its fair share of positive reviews when it premiered earlier this month at the Cannes Film Festival.