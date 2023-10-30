Friends, colleagues, and fans around the world are remembering actor Matthew Perry, who died this weekend at 54 years old. Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reports. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

While Perry was best known for playing the lovably hapless Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom, Friends, which ran for ten seasons from 1994-2004 on NBC, in recent years he made headlines for speaking out about his long journey to sobriety. Late last year, the Emmy-nominated actor released a memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things, that delved into how his rapid ascent to fame coincided with a decades-long struggle with substance abuse disorder, which he was in recovery for.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” a statement from Warner Bros., which produced Friends, read. “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

While the main Friends cast—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow—have yet to make public statements, several of the show’s guest stars have shared tributes to Perry on social media. From sharing personal anecdotes to simply admiring the gift of laughter that he gave to the world, here are how the stars are honoring their late friend.

Maggie Wheeler

Wheeler, who played Chandler’s longtime girlfriend Janice, wrote on Instagram, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Morgan Fairchild

Fairchild who played Perry’s mother, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.”

Kathleen Turner

Turner who played Chandler’s father, told People she is “very sad for Matthew,” adding “He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor.”

Hank Azaria

Azaria, who was a recurring Friends guest star playing Phoebe Buffay’s love interest, David, shared a video tribute on Instagram. Azaria said Perry, his “first friend” in Los Angeles, helped him with his own addiction battles, taking Azaria to his first Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting. "We drank a lot together, and we laughed a lot together,” Azaria said in the video. “We were there for each other in the early days of our career,” Azaria said. “He was as funny as he was on Friends and on other things too, in person he was just the funniest man ever.”

Selma Blair

Blair, who appeared in an episode of Friends’ ninth season, captioned an Instagram photo, “My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Paget Brewster

Brewster, who played Chandler’s love interest, Kathy, posted on X, “He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.”

Aisha Tyler

Tyler, who played Ross’s love interest Charlie Wheeler, shared her own Instagram tribute, writing, “I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work. And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, ‘get ready for your life to change.’”

Ione Skye

Apart from his Friends cast members, other former costars and fans of Perry have paid tribute to the late actor, whose credits date back to 1979. Say Anything actress Ione Skye—who starred alongside Perry in his film debut, 1988's A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon—posted a throwback photo of the pair and a screenshot of a recent text exchange between them, writing, “My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy.”

In the exchange dated October 15, Perry wrote: "Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In Your Eyes’ started playing. And I instantly thought of how beautiful you are,” referencing the Say Anything song.

She replied, “Awe. I love that. Xo,” to which he responded, “Hope you are healthy and happy.”

Salma Hayek

On Instagram, Salma Hayek shared a heartfelt tribute to Perry, her costar in the 1997 romantic drama Fools Rush In. (Perry had recently said the movie was his favorite film role on his own social media). Hayek wrote: “It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them. I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Alyssa Milano

Milano shared clips from Who’s the Boss?, in which Perry had a brief guest role in 1990. Milano called Perry the “funniest person in the room. And the KINDEST.”

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino, who was Perry’s costar in the 1994 TV movie Parallel Lives, wrote on X, “There will never be another like him- he lit up so many hearts in so many ways,” and shared a note Perry himself wrote about his work helping other addicts get sober.

Viola Davis

Davis shared a note on Instagram, commending Perry’s memoir and his work around addiction. “This is devastating,” she wrote. “Your book shifted so many close to my heart. The people no one sees and most throwaway. It was a gift. Beyond the joy you brought to many, your heart reigned supreme. Rest well.....know that you brought love”

D.L. Hughley

Hughley, who worked with Perry on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, told People, "So very sad. Matthew was a professional; an incredibly funny and wonderful human being. He was always so generous and gracious on set. I learned a lot from him, and I was lucky to have had a chance to work with him."

Rumer Willis

In an Instagram story, Willis, whose father Bruce starred in The Whole Nine Yards and The Whole Ten Yards with Perry, wrote, "When I was a kid and I was on Set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical Comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."

Shannen Doherty

Doherty, who both dated and guest-starred with Perry on Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote, “Matt always had THAT sense of humor. Shock and sadness prevail.” She recalled a nice memory of the two, adding, “Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine’s Day. He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn’t so my dad got the reservation for him. We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

On Instagram, Paltrow remembered the “magical summer” she and Perry met at the 1993 Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. “We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do.”

Octavia Spencer

Spencer shared an Instagram tribute, writing, “I’m incredibly saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing today. His gift to the world will be remembered forever. Sending love to Matthew’s family, friends, co-stars and millions of fans around the world”

Minnie Driver

Driver, who appeared alongside Perry in David Mamet's play Sexual Perversity In Chicago in 2003, recalled how “kind” and “funny” Perry was.

"I think you’d finally found peace in your life. I will remember just how much we laughed when we worked together, and how kind and incredibly funny you were," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "rest in peace, rise in glory”

Justin Trudeau

Beyond Hollywood, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, who was Perry’s elementary school classmate, called his death “shocking and saddening,” writing on X, “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.”

Christina Ricci

In an Instagram post, Ricci wrote that though she never met the actor, she loved him. “Friends saved me numerous times during hard and lonely times in my life,” she captioned a photo of the cover his memoir. “I adored his character and wanted to marry Chandler Bing as a teenager. I watched all his movies. He was a genius. I downloaded his book and read the whole thing on my cross country flight today. I’m heartbroken this man suffered so much in life while giving us so much of himself. Read his book. It’s another gift he gave us. If you’re struggling with addiction issues it might just save your life. May he finally rest in peace”

Adele

The Grammy winner paused her Las Vegas show on October 28 to honor Perry as “probably the best comedic character of all time.” She reportedly told the audience, “He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.”

Charlie Puth

A longtime Friends fan, Puth played the show’s iconic theme song during his arena tour in Melbourne over the weekend.

Melissa Joan Hart

On Instagram, the actress wrote, “I'm shocked, we all are! Too soon, so young but heaven gets another funny angel!”