Hard launching your engagement at Charli XCX’s Brat concert? A feat Gabriette could pull off. Last night, the model and occasional chef shared that she and The 1975 front man Matty Healy are headed for the aisle just months after his high-profile break up with Taylor Swift.

Gabriette, 26, and Healy, 35, who have been linked since September, attended Charli’s Brooklyn, New York concert on Tuesday night. During the singer’s set, Gabriette shared photos to her Instagram story of a sizable ring with a goth-appropriate black stone—worn on that finger—pressed against a friend’s butt. “Marrying the 1975 is very brat,” Gabriette captioned the photo which Healy later shared to his own Instagram account. The model has been sporting the ring since the beginning of this month but has yet to address the news of her engagement until now.

Now, why is Charli XCX involved? Well, aside from the fact that she’s friends with Gabriette, the singer is actually engaged to Healy’s The 1975 bandmate George Daniel. Gabriette also appeared in Charli’s recent “It” Girl-filled “360” music video and was name-checked in the lyrics. Fans, Swifties especially, are detecting a bit of shade on the part of Gabriette and Healy for unveiling their engagement at Charli’s concert. In her Brat song “Sympathy is a knife,” Charli seemingly dwells on her insecurity when being around Swift, singing, “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up.” If you remember, Charli was an opening act during Swift’s Reputation tour in 2018.

The model, whose full name is Gabriette Bechtel, shared another close-up of her new rock last night—middle finger and all.

Healy’s mother Denise Welch, a longtime British soap opera actress and television presenter, confirmed news of the couple’s engagement on the British talk show Loose Women (The UK’s equivalent of The View). “She’s from Los Angeles. She’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “We couldn’t be happier. She is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

The news comes just a little over a year since Healy’s very messy fling—later revealed to be a nine year on-again, off-again situation—with Swift ended in June 2023.

Swift seemingly opened up about her relationship with Healy on her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. The album’s title track seems particularly pointed towards Healy. Swift croons about a “tattooed golden retriever” who is in “self sabotage mode.” Healy is also believed to be the subject of “Down Bad,” “But Daddy I Love Him” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Healy pushed back on Swifties earlier this week after he shared Charli XCX’s song “So I” to his Instagram. He “liked” a post pertaining to fan theories that he was referencing his past relationship with Swift by listening to the song—which is actually about the late electronic artist Sophie. It read “We need a new psychological term for a contemporary form of narcissism that is somehow not refracted internally onto the self but rather onto the object of a standom.”