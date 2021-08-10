Cast aside your cynicism, because here’s today bit wholesome news report. Model Meadow Walker is engaged to actor and student Louis Thornton-Allan. She shared the news on Instagram with the most gorgeous low-key video announcement, accompanied by an equally elegant flash of her engagement ring. The young couple have kept their relationship relatively private — making their Instagram announcement feel like a sweet glimpse into their world.

In the video, Walker is seen slyly covering her face with her hand; it’s her way of showing off her new ring to the camera. The quality isn’t exceptional, so it’s difficult to ascertain any details, but it appears to be a silver or platinum band with pavé-set diamonds flanking a jaw-dropping marquise-cut diamond that steals the show. Walker then swims away in a pool, as the desert scenery behind her comes into view. She doesn’t say anything to the camera, but it is obvious that she’s elated, captioning the video with “<3 <3 <3 <3” and adding a blushing smile.

Walker, 22, is the daughter of actor Paul Walker, best known for his roles in the Fast & Furious franchise. He died from a car accident in 2013, and Walker occasionally posts remembrance photos of him on her Instagram. At the June premiere of F9, the newest flick in the series, Walker appeared on the red carpet in support of her late father, and to celebrate 20 years of the Fast franchise. She wore a black cutout gown by Saint Laurent, featuring a small bow and embellished hemlines. “I was 2 years old when the journey began,” she wrote on Instagram, “Blessed to have my fast family by my side.”

She was reportedly close to her later father — and may fill his shoes in an upcoming Fast movie. Franchise star Vin Diesel teased a possible role for her, telling E! News that “Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out.” Diesel is also Walker’s godfather. In the meantime though, Walker has pursued an increasingly successful career in modeling. She’s become a recurring muse for the American label Proenza Schouler, and has also worked with Marc Jacobs and Givenchy.