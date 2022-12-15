Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all Netflix docuseries has a lot of sad moments like Harry’s claim that William broke a pact about speaking to the press about each other after his decision to leave England. But among the claims of racism, tabloid bullying, and familial betrayal, there are actually some light moments in there. The most notable of all, perhaps? When Meghan heard from Beyoncé following the Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry and Meghan are sitting at a table in a scene in the final episode of the series when Meghan informs her husband, “Beyoncé just texted.” In response, the Prince lets out a faux gasp complete with hand gestures. “Shut up,” he says. Meghan reads the text, which said. “Just checking in.”

“Just checking in. Just casual,” Harry says, but Meghan starts to freak out. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am.” Harry urges his wife to call the singer, but Meghan does not seem into the idea. “No, it’s okay,” Meghan says “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.” Harry seems pleased with the comment. “That’s well said,” he replies.

Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

The text came following Meghan’s interview with Oprah last year where she opened up about the racism she experienced within the royal family, the tabloid lies, and the depression she experienced as a result of it all. After the interview aired, the palace released a statement denying any racism on their part, and since then it’s been a game of “he said, she said” between the palace and Harry and Meghan. Many celebrities have chosen sides, with Tyler Perry remaining a steadfast supporter of the Sussexes and even taking part in the Netflix series, and now it’s clear that Beyoncé is pro-Meg as well.