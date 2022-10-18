Meghan Markle Says She Was Bimbofied By Deal Or No Deal

In 2007, the Duchess of Sussex quit her job as a briefcase girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Meghan Markle said in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast that she felt that on the show she was “reduced to a bimbo.”

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she said. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo.’”

She did say that at the time she was “really grateful” to have a job even if there was “little substance” to her role.

“I was grateful for the job, but not about how it made me feel, which was not smart,” she said. “By the way I was surrounded by smart women … but that wasn’t the focus.”

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Much was made of Meghan’s history as an actress and her regular role on the USA Network’s Suits when it was revealed that she and Prince Harry were dating. But, as Meghan told her podcast guest Paris Hilton, she studied international relations in college and she contains multitudes.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

“It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains,” she said of the show, adding that a woman on set kept telling her to “suck it in.”

“I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher,” Markle said of her and Harry’s youngest child, Lilibet. “Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things.”

Ultimately, she was only on Deal or No Deal from 2006 to 2007 before moving up in the world. A true inspiration to anyone who has been wondering if they should quit their crappy job — take this as a sign.