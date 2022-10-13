In December, the newly named Prince and Princess of Wales will be going on tour in the U.S., which means they might get to spend some quality time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Kate Middleton and Prince William are scheduled to attends the award ceremony for the second annual Earthshot Prize in Boston on December 2, right around the same time that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be visiting the east coast from their home in Mendocito, California.

The Sussexes are scheduled to attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization’s Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York. The couple were named this year’s Ripple of Hope Award laureates in “recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation,” according to a press release from RFKHR. Other honorees include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The Earthshot Prize began as a way to address the impacts of climate change and the Prince and Princess of Wales were supposed to be at the first Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in September. That trip had to be canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8. After Elizabeth’s death, Kate, William, Harry, and Meghan were all reunited in the U.K. as they attended her state funeral and other events surrounding the end of a very long era.

It is not yet confirmed that the two couples will be meeting again state side, but a source told US Magazine that one of Kate’s objectives is repairing her relationship with Meghan, which reportedly soured soon after the former Suits actress joined the family.

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source said. Kate is supposedly motivated by Elizabeth’s death and because she believes it’s what Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for them.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source added.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to California, and it caused a major rift in the family. Meghan has been quite open in interviews and on her Spotify podcast Archetypes that the scrutiny and constant criticism from the British press was having a very serious affect on her mental health. For their own safety and sanity, the Sussexes had to get away.

They last saw William and Kate at the funeral, and will likely be obligated to return to the U.K. over the next year as King Charles will be officially coronated next May.