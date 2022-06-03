Queen Elizabeth II may be the official star of her Platinum Jubilee, but she keeps managing to get upstaged. After Prince Louis stole the show on Thursday by looking remarkably close to tantrum mode, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were center stage at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Reign at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The 96-year-old monarch pulled out at the last second after experiencing “some discomfort” at the Trooping the Color the day prior, but even if she had made it to the ceremony, it’s all but guaranteed that Meghan and Harry would have commanded the most attention anyway. The couple has arguably been considered the main attraction of the weekend ever since they confirmed that the Queen had welcomed them back into the royal family after “Megxit.” (Though a working-royals-only policy kept them from joining Thursday’s Buckingham Palace appearance.)

For their first major outing of the weekend, Meghan dressed in white Dior haute couture from head to toe. She selected a belted coat and wool skirt from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s spring 2022 collection, topped off with a white statement straw hat made in collaboration with the master milliner Stephen Jones. The look bore a marked resemblance to the Alexander McQueen coat dress and Philip Treacy statement hat that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wore the day prior.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving inside St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022. Photo by Victoria Jones/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving inside St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022. Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Speaking of Kate, she and her husband, Prince William, maintained a notable distance from Meghan and Harry. The service’s seating arrangements were down to royal protocol, but the couples weren’t photographed or seen speaking to each other either. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see if Harry and William have made any progress in reportedly attempting to mend their tense relationship. On the bright side, it looks like all is well with Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.