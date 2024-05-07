When it comes to major jewelry, the red carpet at the Met Gala—what’s known as “fashion’s biggest night” and is arguably the haute couture event of the year—never disappoints. This year’s Met was no exception, with stars pulling out the best and brightest (literally) pieces to accompany their artful looks. The 2024 Met Gala carpet was notable not just for its big carat count (some stars exceeded 70!), but also for its innovative jewelry styling. Many attendees wore diamonds and other precious stones in unexpected ways, draping necklaces over their shoulders or in their hair. For all of our favorite jewelry looks from the Met steps, keep on scrolling.

Sydney Sweeney in DeBeers Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress emphasized her ethereal look (and new hairdo) with a dripping, nearly 40-carat diamond necklace and earrings from DeBeers.

Cardi B in A.Jaffe Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cardi B went all emerald (and diamond) in A.Jaffe jewelry.

Rosalía in A.Jaffe Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A major necklace with white and yellow diamonds, along with large diamond studs (both from A.Jaffe), stood out even beneath Rosalía’s veil.

Gigi Hadid in Chopard Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid gave old Hollywood glamour in white and yellow diamonds from Chopard.

Karol G in Messika Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With an already embellished look glimmering on her illusion gown, Karol G upped the shine by also wearing Messika diamonds in her hair.

Dua Lipa in Tiffany & Co Photo by John Shearer/WireImage The singer accessorized her steampunk-Goth look with a Tiffany & Co. spiked necklace, which has over 22 total carats of diamonds. She paired the stunner with a smattering of diamond earrings.

Jennifer Lopez in Tiffany & Co. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez wore a jaw-dropping necklace from Tiffany’s Celéste Collection featuring over 75 carats of diamonds.

Elle Fanning in Cartier Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress donned white gold and diamond drop earrings and a pair of Strap bracelets from 1926 and 1929.

Ayo Edebiri in Boucheron Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri chose pendant earrings set with aquamarines and paved with diamonds, along with a coordinating aquamarine ring, both from Boucheron.

Cailee Spaeny in Bulgari Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Priscilla actress wore a demure pair of ear clips and a cuff bracelet from Bulgari.

Chloë Sevigny in Ana Khouri Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The perennial New York “It” girl had on an Ana Khouri choker made of Fairmined gold with a 21-carat floating white diamond.

Sabrina Carpenter in Bucherer Fine Jewelry Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Espresso” singer wore a delicate necklace and earrings from Bucherer Fine Jewelry.

Kaia Gerber in Tiffany & Co. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber served elegance in a pendant, earrings, and ring with morganite and diamonds from Tiffany & Co.

Emma Chamberlain in Cartier Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Chamberlain wore a necklace and earrings from Cartier’s Nature Sauvage high jewelry collection.

Jon Batiste in Cartier Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon Batiste clipped a swinging diamond brooch from Cartier onto his lapel.

Linda Evangelista in Ana Khouri Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model wore 91-carat green tourmaline, and white diamond and Fairmined gold earrings from Ana Khouri.

Michelle Williams in Chanel Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Williams added diamonds from Chanel’s high jewelry collection to her pink pixie.

Anok Yai in Swarovski Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model literally dazzled in an embellished bodysuit and a necklace and earrings from Swarovski.

Dwyane Wade in Cartier Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wade draped two necklaces from Cartier over the lapel of his lilac suit.

Hari Nef in Anabela Chan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model wore dripping chandelier earrings and an oversize cuff from Anabela Chan.

Taraji P. Henson in Buccellati Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Henson wore Buccellati’s Rete con Perle necklace in yellow and white gold with pearls, along with Étoilée button earrings in yellow and white gold and a coordinating Étoilée bracelet.

Jeff Goldblum in Tiffany & Co. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Goldblum accessorized his suit with a cluster of three Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger brooches and a diamond-embellished watch from the brand.

Amelia Gray in Messika Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model wore the Solar Diva high jewelry necklace from Messika, featuring a 35-carat yellow diamond.

Rachel Zegler in Chopard Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zegler wore drop earrings in 18 karat white gold featuring 36.15 carats of diamonds from Chopard.

Eiza Gonzalez in Cartier Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gonzalez contrasted her pink gown with an emerald and diamond necklace from Cartier.

Pamela Anderson in Pandora Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anderson elegantly draped two necklaces from Pandora across her collarbone.

Leon Bridges in Joseph Saidian & Sons Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bridges amped up his Willy Chavarria look with artfully placed brooches from Joseph Saidian & Sons.

Imaan Hammam in Swarovski Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model went for the gold in a Swarovski crystal top, earrings, and cuffs.

Isabelle Huppert in Cartier Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The French actress added two bold Cartier earcuffs to her sleek Balenciaga ensemble.

Sebastian Stan in Cartier Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stan placed three Cartier brooches on his cummerbund (an innovation!).

Demi Moore in Cartier Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Moore wore an emerald necklace and earrings from Cartier’s newest Chloris high jewelry collection.

Aurora James in Ana Khouri Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James opted for an Ana Khouri necklace made of white diamonds, south sea pearls, Brazilian rosewood, and Fairmined gold.

Penelope Cruz in Chanel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cruz chose a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and ring from Chanel’s Tweed high jewelry collection.