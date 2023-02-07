The Zeta-Jones-Douglases love to turn a premiere into a familial moment, so it was no surprise on Monday night when Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 22-year-old son, Dylan Michael Douglas, turned up at the premiere of Michael Douglas’ latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Zeta-Jones and Dylan dressed up to support Michael, with the actress wearing a strapless, cheetah print ankle-length dress with a skirt overlay from Carolina Herrera pre-fall 2023. Her son, meanwhile, went for a more casual look, opting for a navy blue blazer and blue pants cinched at the ankle almost like joggers. He paired the set with sneakers and a black and white patterned shirt. Michael, meanwhile, kept his look fairly simple and straightforward, wearing a navy suit with a blue shirt underneath.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This is hardly the first time Dylan has tagged along to one of his parents’ events. Late last year the recent Brown graduate dressed up for the premiere of Zeta-Jones’ new Disney+ series, National Treasure: Edge of History. He was also by his mom’s side at the premiere of Wednesday last November. When your parents are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, it seems that there’s always a new premiere or event to attend, and Dylan definitely makes the most of it. The couple’s other child, though, Carys, 19, hasn’t been spotted at an event since she attended the Fendi couture show with her mom in 2019. Most likely, the daughter is hard at work at college and will be joining her parents on the red carpet just as soon as she gets that diploma.