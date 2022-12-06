Apparently, it’s bring your child to work months for the Hollywood sect because offspring have been popping up left and right at events over the past few days. At the White House state dinner last Thursday, both Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought their kids as dates. Then, on Monday night, Catherine Zeta-Jones arrived to a red carpet arm-in-arm with her son with Michael Douglas, Dylan Michael Douglas.

Douglas joined his mom for the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, a new Disney+ series from the National Treasure franchise in which Zeta-Jones stars. For the occasion, the actress wore a brown Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline and sheer inserts down the skirt and arms. Douglas, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a brown three-piece suit with an orange tie.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is hardly the first red carpet Douglas has walked a red carpet, in fact he escorted his mom to the premiere of Wednesday just last month. These days, Douglas has a bit more free time to spend with his parents as he graduated from Brown University back in May. At the time, both Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared photos from the celebration. “Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan,” the actress wrote. “I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”

Zeta-Jones and Michael married in 2020 and share two kids together, Dylan, 22, and a daughter, Carys, 19. While Carys has been sitting out these past few events, she has joined in for family red carpet moments before, so we will likely see her again.