Jennifer Garner’s daughter, Violet, had quite the evening on Thursday when she spent her 17th birthday at a White House state dinner with her mom. The actress brought along Violet for the event, held in honor of guests French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Garner’s daughter with her ex, Ben Affleck, looked not only adorable at the dinner, but like a spitting image of her mother. The teenager opted to wear a black Carolina Herrera gown covered in a heart jacquard pattern. She paired the dress with red patent leather pumps and a pair of glasses. Garner, meanwhile, wore a boatneck Ralph Lauren fall/winter 2022 dress with a pair of chunky Stuart Weitzman shoes.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Garner and Violet haven’t made an official public appearance together since 2018 when Garner was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her three children joined her for the ceremony. Recently, Violet has been spending a lot of time with her dad, Ben, and her new stepmom, Jennifer Lopez. The teenager joined the newlyweds on their trip to Paris this summer after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The evening marked the first state dinner of the Biden administration, and the mother-daughter pair were hardly the only VIPs in attendance. In addition to the French first family, President Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden, the event was also attended by other celebrities including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Anna Wintour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who brought her son, Charlie Hall, as her date.