Michelle Williams Is Pregnant With Her Second Child With Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams will soon be a mom of three. On Tuesday, Variety broke the news that the 41-year-old actor will deliver her second child with her husband of two years, Broadway director Thomas Kail, this fall. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams, who also has a 16-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, said. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The pregnancy is Williams’s second since 2019. She gave birth to her son Hart in 2020, an experience that Variety reports helped put all of the dark headlines into perspective for Williams. “It was a reminder that life goes on,” she said. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams added that she’s been “too tired” to work while pregnant, but you’ll still be seeing the actor on-screen in the months to come. A24 is about to release Showing Up, which stars Williams as a sculptor, and this November, she’ll play a character loosely based on Steven Speilberg’s mother in his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans. But to Williams, pregnancy is the most important project of all. “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid,” she said. “It’s the ultimate creative act.”