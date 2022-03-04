Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have pledged to match $3 million of donations toward Ukranian humanitarian aide. The couple took to Instagram on Thursday to break their silence on the Russia-Ukraine war. In a one-and-a-half minute video, they discussed the conflict and Kunis’ connection to it. “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983,” she began. “I came to America in 1991. I’ve always considered myself an American. A proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But, today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

Kunis continued, saying, “The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.” Kutcher then explained that, currently, “the principle challenge” for humanitarian aid right now is logistics. “We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area,” he said.

So, the couple is raising $30 million for Airbnb and Flexport’s efforts in the crisis, as both companies are currently providing humanitarian aid. “Flexport is going to be transporting the much-needed humanitarian aid directly to known NGOs on the ground that can assure that aid is received by the most immediate parties,” Kutcher said, with Kunis adding, “And Airbnb will be supporting housing and cost of living to those who take in refugees.”

The pair has set up a GoFundMe page where others can support the cause. Not including their $3 million match, as of now, Kunis and Kutcher have raised about $3.3 million, with venture capitalist Ron Conway providing $2.5 million to that number.

“The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave does not mean you’re not worthy of support,” Kunis said, ending their video.