Miley Cyrus may have one of the highest charting singles of the year in “Flowers,” but she isn't hitting the road to perform it anytime soon. In a recent interview with British Vogue, she explained the lack of fulfillment she gets from touring saying she would rather channel her creativity through other outlets.

“After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only ‘can’t’, because can’t is your capability, but my desire,” she said. “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what…”

Cyrus then took to Instagram to clarify her original statement, explaining that while she loves performing and connecting with her fans, touring is not at the top of her priorities at the moment. But Cyrus also mentioned one factor that is a serious consideration for someone with her style prowess: transporting archival fashion. “These looks I’ve been turnin’ don’t travel well,” the singer explained. “The archival looks don’t fold.”

Cyrus is correct—archival pieces require a certain level of care and attention that is hard to come by on tour when one is moving cities daily and maneuvering in a bus. Depending on the age of certain garments, they may even need to be stored in a specific temperature or handled with gloves (like Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala). That’s not to mention the wear and tear by performing in them night after night.

While the singer hasn't been on tour since 2014 (she did not tour for her 2020 album Plastic Hearts either) her archival looks for recent events have been of pop star-on-tour caliber. For her New Year’s Eve special, she wore a pleathora of archival looks: 2000s vintage Versace, ‘90s Yves Saint Laurent, and a rare Tom Ford for Gucci mini dress. She also has a fascination with John Galliano-era Dior.

Gucci spring/summer 1996. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Versace’s spring/summer 2006. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While most artists would have embarked on a world tour after the success of Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus has always marched to the beat of her own drum—and that’s what we love about her. We also appreciate her dedication to archival fashion.

Of course, Cyrus went on to explain some non-fashion reasoning as well: “I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t whats best for me right now, [and] if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too.”