It Sure Looks Like Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown will hang up her hat as Eleven after the fifth and final season of Stranger Things wraps later this year, but it looks like it’s coming just in time as she prepares to take on another role in life, that of a bride. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo, which many are taking as her engagement announcement.

“I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” Brown captioned the image, stealing a line from Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” The black and white photo features Jake Bongiovi’s arms wrapped around the actress, whose hands are resting on him, showing off a large diamond ring. For his part, Bongiovi, shared an image from the same photo shoot, featuring the couple embracing while admiring the ocean view. “Forever,” the 20-year-old captioned his post.

Now, many are hesitant to call this an engagement announcement as nowhere here does Brown confirm the news, though it does seem like that’s exactly what this is given the ring, its placement, and the choice of captions. The age of the betrothed could also likely be throwing some off, as they are fairly young, at 19 and 20.

Brown and Bongiovi (who, yes, is the son of famed singer Jon Bon Jovi) first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 before going Instagram official in November of that year. Since then, the couple has been fairly open about their relationship, often sharing photos and updates on Instagram. In December 2022, Brown shared some pics with Bongiovi on social media celebrating the end of the year, calling him her “partner for life.” Bongiovi has also joined Brown on a handful of red carpets, including those for the premiere of Stranger Things season four and Enola Holmes 2.