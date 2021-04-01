Millie Bobby Brown Hasn't Seen Any "Harry Potter" or Marvel Movies

Zoomers are taking over the world. And while the next generation is schooling adults on climate change, elevating representation in Hollywood, and marching for their lives, they’re still hampered by their age — specifically when it comes to pop culture that us Olds take for granted. Try to control your astonishment, because Millie Bobbie Brown has just confessed that she hasn’t seen the Harry Potter movies.

“I’ve never watched Harry Potter,” said Brown in an interview with MTV News about her new role in Godzilla Vs. Kong. Journalist Josh Horowitz (who appears to be a millennial) is positively scandalized by this admission, telling her that she “needs to take a break, because you need to catch up!” She reluctantly agrees, explaining that she has friends who are equally aghast at her lack of Harry Potter personal growth experience.

She also hasn’t watched any superhero movies — DC or Marvel. “I’m open to it!” said Brown, “but I’ve never been like ‘Oh, I’m going to put on this film.’” Which begs the question: are Godzilla and King Kong considered superheroes? Or supervillians? What if you love both characters and want to see them maturely work out their issues instead of destroying skyscrapers?

Brown works “nearly every day,” she says, so let’s not come down hard on her for not having seen everything on the entire AF1 100 Greatest Movies list. She’s a busy 17-year old kid! Brown has been acting since she was 9 years old and commands her own beauty line, plus she needed time to get her driver’s license.

What kind of flicks is Brown into? “I’m more into, like, The Notebook.” she said. “Let’s put on a romance film,” citing Bridgeton as fave. This is totally relatable — whomst among us, as teens, didn’t see ourselves in far-flung tales of love, requited or otherwise?