Millie Bobby Brown might only be 15, but the actress (and surprisingly accomplished rapper ) is already expanding her reach to another, non-Hollywood industry. On Tuesday, Brown announced that she's launching her own beauty and skincare brand (which, naturally, is targeted at Gen Z consumers). As if she weren't already precocious enough, it turns out that Brown has been hard at work at creating the line—which she referred to on Instagram as "literally the love of [her] life"—for two full years.

Perhaps influenced by her vegan friend and Stranger Things costar Sadie Sink , Brown also chose to make the brand vegan . Named Florence by Mills, in homage to Brown's great-grandmother Florence, it'll also be PETA-certified as "cruelty free." "What I want to my beauty brand to represent is individuality, and to embrace who you are," Brown says in a video that she Instagrammed on Tuesday, which also served as a preview for "sophisticated teenager"-friendly products like under-eye concealer, lip gloss, "zero chill face mist," and some mysterious glittery purple goo.

"I’ve been in a make-up chair since I was 10, 11 years old, and I have really been introduced to all types of products. I’ve had special effects on my face, blood, all different types of foundation," Brown told WWD , which shared the news on Tuesday. "I guess I could never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good. I’d take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear."

Brown is far from the first celebrity to get into the beauty industry as of late; while only Rihanna has nearly managed to top Kylie Jenner's veritable beauty empire , Brown's beloved Kim Kardashian has also gotten into skincare and cosmetics, and Ariana Grande has announced that she plans to do the same. (Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, has moved into the realm of dental hygiene .)

But from the look of it, Brown is determined to set her line apart. Aside from making her products, which will range in price from $10 to $34, vegan, she also shared that she plans to donate part of the proceeds of the products to the Olivia Hope Foundation, a support network for childhood cancer patients which was founded in honor of her late friend, Olivia Hope LoRusso.

