It’s sort of incredible this hadn’t happened sooner, but in any case, here goes: On Friday, March 30, 2018, Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things and number-one Kardashian stan, and Kim Kardashian West, star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and a major Stranger Things stan, met in person at last .

This momentous summit between two great women of three names has been some time in the making. Back in November, Brown appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and avowed her love for all things Kardashian. “I’m obsessed with them,” she told Fallon. “They’re so entertaining—they have their own language.” Kim, Kris, and Kourtney all caught sight of the clip and reposted it on Twitter, expressing their mutual appreciation for the young actor. (They’re not the only ones: Bella Hadid , Drake, and Dakota Fanning are all admirers of Eleven.) Then, in January, Brown tweeted that her sole desire in this world is for “Kourtney K to shake my salad,” prompting Kim to respond, “I can arrange this!” On Valentine’s Day, Kim sent Brown a sampling of her latest fragrance and beauty offerings; the same month, Brown starred in the latest Calvin Klein campaign, part of a Willy Vanderperre-lensed series in which the Kardashians also appeared in January.

So after six months of volleying tweets (and gifts) back and forth, Kim and Brown finally got to hang out IRL. They broadcast the encounter, which took place on set at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, on their respective Instagram Stories, where both posted selfies with the floppy grey-eared dog filter and the fire-emoji filter. “Look who I’m hanging out with on this good Friday!” Kim wrote. (Of course, this is simply the first time they have posted on social media about meeting in person, so it’s conceivable they had already hung out.))

Considering that Brown is on her way to becoming a minor mogul in her own right—she reportedly renegotiated her Stranger Things contract to earn her more than $3 million for the show’s third season—it’s only fair that she should start consorting with some major moguls. A Kardashian appearance on Stranger Things might be a bit much to hope for, but Brown waltzing into Calabasas doesn’t look too far-fetched.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown and Dakota Fanning Had a Mutual Fangirling Moment at the 2018 SAG Awards