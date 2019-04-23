Kendall Jenner is the latest Kardashian-Jenner to develop her own brand. While Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian delved into the beauty world, Khloe Kardashian catered to the curvy denim market with Good American, and Kourtney Kardashian launched the new Goop , Kendall has taken a decidedly different route. The model, who has focused her energy mostly on campaigns and shows, in addition to the fashion label she shares with Kylie, is now getting into the health and wellness sector.

Instead of aspiring to be a lifestyle guru within health and wellness like Kourtney, though, Jenner is hoping to become an oral health mogul. Her latest business venture is all about dental care. Dubbed Moon, it's set to launch in Ulta in May, per WWD . The initial offerings include a teeth whitening pen for $19.99, charcoal-activated peppermint toothpaste for $8.99, flouride-free stain removal toothpaste for $7.99, a two-pack of black matte toothbrushes for $6.99, and two flossing options. While this sounds like Jenner may be taking on Crest, she's positioning it as more of an "oral beauty" brand.

Not surprisingly, all of the products at Moon are expertly branded and aesthetically pleasing. Moon seems to be not only capitalizing on the natural beauty movement but also the world of startup oral care, which is growing with Instagrammable toothbrush companies like Goby, Quip, and Burst, the later of which Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian has served as an ambassador for before.

"I used to not know how to smile," Jenner says, "that's a fun fact." "It was really cool being a part of the building process. It is really based on oral beauty and it goes back to even the aesthetic thing and how it looks really nice on your counter. One of many cool things about Moon is that the whole idea is really chic and not being afraid to have it out and be like, 'Ask me about it, please'."

In addition to being display-worthy in the bathroom, Moon's products are also transparent about the ingredients. On its website, the contents of each product are broken down. For the teeth whitening formula that includes lavender oil, strawberry extract and honeysuckle flower extract. The toothpaste meanwhile contains things like tea tree oil, camu camu, green tea, and cranberry extract. Leave it to a Kardashian-Jenner to find such a specific niche — the world of Instagrammable oral care — and capitalize on it.

