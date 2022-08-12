Nicola Peltz Has Addressed Those Feud Rumors With Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding back in April of this year made a big splash in the world of influential nuptials and celebrity sightings. Beckham’s parents David and Victoria Beckham were there for the festivities, of course, but since the ceremony, rumors have circulated that the relationship between the groom’s parents and his new bride had soured. It was originally reported by The Daily Mail that the rift between Peltz and her mother-in-law had begun because their social media repartee was “rather frosty.”

Then a source told Page Six that Peltz and Victoria “can’t stand each other and don’t talk.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

And in August, Peltz posted a photo of herself on Instagram where she looked like she had been crying and wrote, “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.”

Followers jumped on that as an imagined reference to Victoria apparently tormenting Peltz in some way (without much proof).

The new couple has now come forward to refute the speculation. In an interview with Variety, the duo said that they think the rumors popped up because of a sartorial choice. Peltz wore Valentino instead of a wedding gown designed by Victoria Beckham on her big day.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” said Peltz. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

“I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that,” Brooklyn added, backing up his wife. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Yeah, that is good.