When Kristen Stewart saw Nicole Kidman had arrived at the 14th annual Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar awards party on Saturday night, March 11, she immediately rushed over to the Big Little Lies star and enveloped her in an enormous hug. After a long embrace, the two actresses made their way to the carpet inside the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel to snap some photographs. (Marion Cotillard also jumped in for a group shot.)

Chanel and Charles Finch’s pre-Oscars dinner is a starry event every year, and this one was no different. Near Kristen, Nicole, and Marion on the carpet was a who’s-who of this year’s Oscar nominees, along with many other A-listers: Andrew Garfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Kerry Condon, Daniel Kaluuya, Beatrice Grannò, and Camila Morrone mingled with Ava Duvernay, Tessa Thompson, and Hugh Grant. White Lotus star Grannò, who is also a musician, hopped on the piano for a performance during the evening, channeling her beloved character from the HBO Max series. And, of course, everyone was decked out in Chanel: Stewart donned a knit, see-through tank top and shorts set with boots and an of-the-moment mullet; Kidman went for a classic tweed blazer and super-short mini skirt (tabloid headlines the day after the party would extoll the 55-year-old actress for “captivating fans in daring tiny minidress”); Ariana DeBose wore a black halter gown accented with a gold chain belt. Daisy Jones and the Six star Morrone paired leather with lace in a black tube top, Chanel belt, and sheer skirt. The men came with styling A game as well. Garfield’s suit was a lovely shade of pink, Michael B. Jordan decorated his mustard yellow cardigan with a Chanel brooch. See all the best photos from the party, here.

