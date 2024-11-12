The 8 Zodiac Signs Finding Their Worth This Week

The year is flying by. It’s already nearly winter (whoever signed off on the sun setting at 4 PM ET needs to be fired immediately). But as the days get shorter, I find myself slowing down, retreating to my little sanctuary: snuggled up with my fur babies, my partner, and a steaming cup of chai, I take a deep breath, grounding myself in the quiet moment. Taking a pause can be tricky, but the full moon in Taurus on November 15 will show us new ways to stabilize.

Full moons grace us once (and sometimes, if we’re lucky, twice!) a month, casting light what was once in the shadows. Since the moon represents our emotions, it’s at its brightest during a full moon, creating a spotlight on our deepest feelings. This month, the full moon falls in the strong, steady, and rooted earth sign of Taurus. Luckily for us, the moon loves being in Taurus. In Taurus, it can slow down, smell the roses, and bask in the beauty of the moment—think of a gentle giant lounging in a field of wildflowers, savoring every ounce of peace and serenity, because they deserve it.

The vibe of any full moon in Taurus is about feeling safe. Taurus craves security—in itself, its finances, and its relationships. This full moon will bring those “aha” moments that help you realize what might be missing from your safety net.

I love a Taurus full moon because it’s the universe’s reminder of what actually makes us feel good. Taurus rules over the material world and finances, but even more importantly, it’s the sign that reveals our self-worth and values. This full moon will likely help you identify how to get your finances in order, what material things would add comfort to your life, and what beliefs either support or sabotage how you treat yourself. This could look like realizing that daily iced coffee habit (as much as it sparks joy) is also a sneaky wallet drain. Or maybe you realize that restrictive thinking is holding you back from trying something that could genuinely elevate your self-esteem.

Full moons aren’t just about revelations; they’re also about letting go. As this full moon reminds you of what you deserve, it will also spotlight any indulgences or comfort zones that might be holding you back. Taurus, though fabulous, can also be a diva—loving its comforts no matter the consequences. So, the big question to ask yourself is: do your comforts add value, or are they keeping you small? When you strip away everyone else’s expectations of who you “should” be and what you “should” invest in, Taurus guides you back to what truly matters. This full moon has the potential to reveal what’s been getting in the way of you standing tall on the pedestal for which you were made.

Expect these revelations to hit fast and unexpectedly. Uranus, the lightning-in-a-bottle planet of revolution and surprise, is cozying up to the full moon. When Uranus pairs with the moon, emotions tend to bounce around unpredictably. Thankfully, the Taurus moon is a grounding influence, but let’s not pretend Uranus won’t stir up a few unexpected feelings, leaving us a little scattered and curious about what’s next. A word to the wise: don’t let these “out of nowhere” insights totally upend your life. Yes, you’re free to explore new ideas, but Taurus reminds us that real change is a steady, gradual process—not an overnight overhaul.

Adding to this already buzzy energy, Venus, the ruler of Taurus, is sitting pretty in Capricorn during the full moon. Venus in Capricorn brings a reminder that structure can be a real ally to our happiness. Capricorn’s influence steadies Venus, making her think twice before indulging without considering the impact. It’s like the universe is saying, “Sure, treat yourself to that new designer purse, but remember—you might have to skip the next girls’ night to keep your budget in check.” What brings you more comfort? A shiny new bag or knowing you can enjoy a night out with your besties? The answer will be personal, but the full moon will make it clear either way.

As always, make sure to read for your rising sign to get the most accurate horoscope. And when full moon day arrives, take a moment to cleanse yourself of any indulgences, relationships, or habits that hold you back from creating a life that feels like a true sanctuary.

Aries

With the full moon lighting up your second house of money and self-worth, it’s time to take stock of your finances and make sure your spending aligns with what truly matters. Is that luxe coffee habit or those impulse buys bringing joy, or are they simply filling a void? This is your chance to prioritize investments that fuel self-worth. Take a ritual bath with a sprinkle of salt and cinnamon for abundance. Visualize your financial goals and imagine each purchase aligning with your values.

Taurus

The full moon lands in your sign and first house of self, casting a spotlight on how you show up in the world. Taurus, this is a “main character” moment to shed any habits or self-doubt holding you back from fully owning your power. Write down any self-limiting beliefs, then safely burn the paper while repeating, “I am worthy and whole.” Use a grounding essential oil, like patchouli or sandalwood, to center yourself.

Gemini

The full moon lights up your twelfth house of subconscious and hidden habits, drawing attention to any routines or mind-sets that drain you behind the scenes. It’s time to let go of escapist tendencies that feel comforting but actually keep you from deep rest. Set aside some alone time with gentle music and meditate. Write down any lingering emotional clutter, then cleanse your space with sage or palo santo to remove stagnant energy.

Cancer

Your eleventh house of friendships and social circles is aglow, asking you to reflect on your connections. Who uplifts you, and who drains your energy? This is a chance to release any relationships or group dynamics that no longer serve you. Consider a digital detox; go through your social media and unfollow or mute anyone who doesn’t align with your current goals. Light a candle and say a short prayer of gratitude for the relationships that do support you.

Leo

With the full moon in your tenth house of career, you’re prompted to reflect on your professional path. What brings fulfillment, and what feels off balance? This is the moment to release work habits or goals that don’t reflect your ambitions. Clear your workspace, dust off any lingering clutter, and light incense or an energizing candle. Visualize your dream job or promotion, imagining how it feels to step into that role.

Virgo

The ninth house of travel, higher learning, and spirituality lights up under the full moon, pushing you to expand beyond your comfort zone. This is a wonderful time to explore where your curiosity is calling and release any rigid beliefs that no longer serve. Burn bay leaves (for insight) and set an intention to let go of any self-imposed limitations. Journaling afterward may reveal new directions for personal growth.

Libra

With the full moon in your eighth house of transformation, intimacy, and shared resources, it’s time to dive deep and consider what you’re holding onto that may be holding you back. Is there a dependency or emotional tie that keeps you feeling “stuck”? A salt bath with a few drops of lavender can be a powerful way to cleanse. Visualize any old emotional energy dissolving away, leaving you ready for fresh, open connections.

Scorpio

The full moon energizes your seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one connections, shining a light on relationships and commitments. It’s time to release any expectations or dynamics that limit your personal freedom. Write a letter to yourself about the ideal partnership (friendship, romance, or business) and envision what you’d love to receive. Tear it up and dispose of it, symbolizing a release of what no longer serves.

Sagittarius

Your sixth house of health, wellness, and daily routines gets the full moon glow, encouraging you to reconsider your habits. Are there any routines that feel stale, or patterns that aren’t supporting your well-being? Cleanse your space by dusting and opening windows. Write down one or two habits you’re ready to let go of, then tear up the paper and dispose of it, signifying a fresh start.

Capricorn

The full moon illuminates your fifth House of creativity, joy, and romance, asking you to release any fears or blocks to expressing yourself freely. What’s stopping you from fully embracing your playful side? Light a candle in a bright, fun color. Write down any self-doubt around creativity or romance and safely burn the paper, letting the flame represent your rekindled passion.

Aquarius

With the full moon in your fourth house of home and family, it’s time to examine what makes you feel secure in your private life. Do you have lingering family dynamics, or home-related issues that need addressing? Smudge your living space with sage or a clearing incense, focusing on entryways. Envision your home as a sanctuary, releasing any tension or conflict.

Pisces

The full moon lights up your third house of communication, ideas, and community, nudging you to release any self-doubt around sharing your voice. It’s a moment to embrace authenticity in your connections and clear up any misunderstandings. Write down any fears around self-expression, then safely burn or shred the paper. Close your ritual by journaling three affirmations.