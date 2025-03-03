Inside the Oscars’ Most Exclusive After-Party Hosted by Madonna & Guy Oseary

Last night, after Anora’s Sean Baker made history by winning all four of his nominated categories—including Best Director and Best Picture—and his final acceptance speech echoed through the Dolby Theatre, he joined Hollywood’s elite at the most coveted after-party of the year: Guy Oseary and Madonna’s legendary post-Oscars bash. Now in its 17th year, the event known as simply “The Party” remains as exclusive as ever, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the industry’s biggest stars.

Held at Oseary’s Los Angeles home and co-sponsored by Gucci, the soirée offered a lavish yet intimate grand finale to awards season. The no-cameras policy ensured that guests—including Demi Moore (wearing a dazzling Gucci gown), Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Danielle Deadwyler, and Madonna—could let loose without fear of their every move being broadcast to the world. The only person granted permission to document the night? Renowned photographer JR who captured striking portraits of the evening’s attendees in his signature cinematic style.

This year, an iconic Gucci Flora silk scarf was incorporated as a prop to celebrate Gucci’s rich heritage (as seen on Julia Garner). But the luxury brand’s involvement extended beyond just the photos. In response to the devastating LA wildfires, the house announced a donation to the SoCal Fire Fund in support of local recovery efforts. While guests toasted another year in film, the gesture underscored the evening’s spirit—not just of revelry, but of giving back.

Although what happens at “The Party” stays at “The Party,” JR’s portraits provide a rare glimpse inside the celebration. Scroll through for an exclusive look.

Demi Moore In Gucci.

Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody

Zoe Saldaña

Julia Garner In Gucci with Gucci silk scarf.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Yura Borisov, Sean Baker, Mikey Madison, and Alex Edylshteyn

Adrien Brody

Danielle Deadwyler In Gucci

Madonna

Mikey Madison

Olivia Wilde

Joey King

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Jacques Audiard

Julia Garner and Madonna Garner wears Gucci.

Iris Apatow In Gucci with silk Gucci scarf.

Nikki Glaser