Paris Hilton’s Most Iconic 2000s Looks, From Juicy Couture to Rhinestones

What’s perhaps most impressive about Paris Hilton’s decade of defining outfits throughout the early 2000s is that she did it all without the help of a stylist. “People would send me things or I would go down to 8th Street to Patricia Field’s and then over to Hotel Venus,” Hilton once told W. In fact, it was Hilton herself who single-handedly invented all the iconic trends that came back over a decade later, from Juicy Couture tracksuits to rhinestones and Von Dutch trucker hats. And when she wasn’t stepping out in mall designers, she was dressing up for a night out on the town. Kendall Jenner, in fact, recreated Hilton’s 21st birthday outfit (one of three) for her own celebration a few years back. And who can forget Hilton’s very miniature mini skirts and iconic statement t-shirts bearing bold phrases like, “Got blow?” Thanks to her, there was never a dull moment on a 2000s red carpet or front row.

2000 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears all the trends: A New York Dolls shirt, fishnet tights, platform boots, arm warmers, a rhinestone, choker, and tinted lenses outside the Sunset Marquis.

2000 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a black slip dress, fur coat, and cowboy hat on the red carpet in the 2000s.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton arrives at Guy’s Club in Los Angeles wearing a “Got blow,” tank top, low-waist pants, and a rhinestone belt.

2001 Getty Images Never one to miss an opportunity to sport a tiara, Paris Hilton arrives at the Sundance Film Festival in a neon pink tulle skirt, a matching bright pink arm warmer on just her right arm, and a fur stole in 2001.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton attends Sundance Film Festival wearing an “I Love Me” t-shirt, plaid skirt, and fishnet tights in 2001.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a fur halter top with matching shoes and flared jeans outside Las Palmas club in 2001.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky Hilton arrive at the 2001 Hannibal premiere in New York.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a tiara and carries a pink Barbie bag at the Palazzo Suites at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton attends the premiere of How High in New York wearing an “I adore Dior” shirt with Eloise on it.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton poses in a cabana at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bikini, fur coat, Dior choker, and oversized sunglasses.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton poses with Nicole Richie in matching denim suits (and nothing underneath) outside The Lounge club in West Hollywood.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears an American flag chainmail halter top and denim skirt to a party celebrating Francois Nars’ book, Makeup Your Mind.

2001 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears track pants on the red carpet during the Gen Art: Fresh Faces in Fashion event in Los Angeles.

2002 Getty Images Paris Hilton gives off a semi-preppy vibe in a cropped, striped rugby shirt and low-rise jeans in 2002. Of course, she caps off the look with the ultimate accessory—a dog.

2002 Dave Benett/Getty Images Paris Hilton celebrates her 21st Birthday Party at the Stork Rooms in London wearing a chainmail halter dress and rhinestone choker necklace.

2002 Getty Images Paris Hilton wore a blue rhinestone dress and tiara to the New York celebration of her 21st birthday at Studio 54.

2002 Getty Images Paris Hilton wore a see-through pink dress and tiara to the California celebration of her 21st birthday at the GQ Lounge in Los Angeles.

2002 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a Pony tank top, hat, and sweatband paired with a very miniature mini skirt to a party for the photographer Jamel Shabazz in Los Angeles.

2002 Getty Images Paris Hilton attends an Armani Jeans and Vibe party wearing extremely low-waist, lace-up pants, a red one-shoulder top, and a matching beret.

2002 Getty Images Paris Hilton discards her fur coat to show off a “Savage art” top while at a performance of The Pussycat Dolls in Hollywood.

2003 Getty Images By 2003, Paris Hilton was letting everyone know she was “Queen of the Universe” with her style.

2003 Getty Images Paris Hilton interviews the designer Jeremy Scott backstage while wearing a Von Dutch t-shirt and pink Juicy Couture sweatpants with her flip phone on the belt.

2003 Getty Images Paris Hilton holds her late dog, Tinkerbell while wearing a pink Adidas tracksuit following the 2003 Golden Globes awards ceremony.

2003 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a shimmering, short black dress with matching eyeliner (and a bouffant) in 2003.

2005 Getty Images Paris Hilton dances at Light Nightclub in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel wearing a black slip dress with rhinestone trim and fishnet garters.

2006 Getty Images Paris Hilton shops Kim Kardashian in Sydney, Australia. They both wear white and carry oversized metallic Louis Vuitton bags and sunglasses.

2006 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a pink puffer vest and matching pants, with a sporty handbag, at Sundance Film Festival in 2006.

2007 Getty Images Paris Hilton wears a shirt that says, “I love shoes, bags, and boys,” while out in New York City with her dog.

Getty Images Paris Hilton goes for her Marilyn Monroe moment in 2009 by wearing a bright red dress and matching pumps.