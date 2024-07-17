Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Reunite For a Girl’s Night Out

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are back and better than ever.

Following news of an impending The Simple Life reunion special, the socialites got back together last night for what seemed to be the first bit of filming for their new show. Richie shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram story next to Hilton (she used the DJ’s song “Jealousy” to back drop the photo). Richie sported a cut-out strapless top and jeans while Hilton opted for a black dress and her signature platinum hair. Apparently they’re not bringing their Y2K fashion back for the reunion. The House of Harlow designer captioned the post with the phrase “Happy Hump Day.”

Later, Hilton took to her Instagram account to share an update that she “Just got back from shooting with Nicole.” The heiress went on to explain that she and Richie planned something “very special” in honor of the reality show’s 20 year anniversary.

The pair were famously on the outs for years, filming latter seasons of the show separately, but the duo, now both mothers, have patched things up in recent years.

“So basically, Nicole and I are planning something iconic, fun,” she said. “It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans. So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video. If you wanna sing ‘Sanasa’ I would love that too.”

@nicolerichie

Hilton continued, “That show was so special—the best memories ever. It’s such a huge part of our life, and we love our fans so much, so we wanted you guys to be a part of this, and I can’t wait.”

The Simple Life, which aired from 2003 to 2007, documented Hilton and Richie in various jobs—everything from slinging burgers at a fast food restaurant to working on sprawling farms—and quickly became embedded in pop culture history. However, Richie previously said the new show won’t “necessarily” follow that exact reality format saying “It’ll be something new but we’re very excited.”

The socialite and designer continued, “The Simple Life is apparently having a big moment on TikTok, so they do tell me that they watch clips on TikTok,” Richie said of her daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14. “Their friends watch it. I get a lot of eye rolls in my house all the time. It's right on brand with how they see me, in general.”