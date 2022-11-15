If the peanut gallery had one guess as to who Emily Ratajkowski, a gorgeous newly divorced celebrity, is dating, they would probably guess Pete Davidson. And they’d be correct. Allegedly. EmRata has embarked on a right of passage many women in Hollywood going through a transformative moment have taken — a source told People that the model and comedian are “seeing each other.”

It was first rumored that the pair had been spotted together out in New York City by the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi before US Weekly confirmed the news. Ratajkowski and Davidson, however, have not confirmed anything.

Ratajkowski recently separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years together. They share a 20-month old son, Sylvester. She told Variety that after their split, she was feeling a newfound sense of “freedom.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski explained that she was “newly single for basically the first time in my life ever.”

“And I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived,” she said. The model and actress was also briefly linked romantically to Brad Pitt after being seen hanging out with him in October. At the time, a source told People that they were just “having fun” and that the model’s divorce was “unexpected and devastating.”

“The split was very rough for her,” the insider explained.

They continued, “It's the perfect timing right now. There is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up... She wants to get to know him better.”

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If what Ratajkowski wants is to have fun and enjoy her single freedom, Davidson is undoubtedly a good next choice. The former Saturday Night Live star was most recently linked to Kim Kardashian, who divorced her ex-husband Kanye West in 2021. They split in August of this year after nine months of dating due to conflicts in their schedules. Davidson had to travel to Australia to film his newest movie, creating too much of a distance for a sustainable relationship.

Sinna Nasseri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

May everyone involved get exactly what they need from this situation.