It probably would have required more private jet fuel than it was worth to keep Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s flame burning. In a classic “Friday new dump” strategy, word of the romance’s demise seeped into the world right before the weekend, and details about what, exactly, transpired between the two remain scarce. The pair were last together when Kim flew to Australia, where Davidson is currently filming a project, earlier this week. But what leaked out seems not particularly shocking: It’s merely an extreme case of the classic “we’re just in different places in our lives” breakup.

“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source told Page Six. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

While it may not be readily apparent if you’re not a regular reader of the Hollywood trade publications, 28-year-old Davidson’s career has undergone quite the shift since he was a Saturday Night Live cast member prior to meeting Kim. He’s since left the show and is currently in the midst of a full Hollywood leading man pitch. His part in the A24 horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies, released this weekend, is just the start of Davidson’s domination of your cinema in the coming years. He’s also got a part in his pal Machine Gun Kelly’s Good Morning. He shot a romantic comedy with a time machine twist, Meet Cute, with Kaley Cuoco. He’s currently in Australia filming Wizards! with Orlando Bloom. He’s also shooting The Home. At some point, he also found time to voice the titular role in a new Marmaduke movie that was released on Netflix earlier this summer. He is, as they say, booked and busier than he’s ever been before.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 41, is managing her expanding empire of businesses as well as raising four kids out of her Calabasas headquarters.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the Page Six source continued. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” (It’s unstated, but the recent spate of headlines about the Kardashian-Jenner family’s excessive private jet use probably didn’t help the matter.) And then there’s the ongoing divorce from Kanye West (who had, earlier in their relationship, publicly ridiculed Davidson, and returned to form by gloating over the news on Instagram).

Still, this surely won’t be the last we’ll hear about Pete and Kim. A glimpse at their relationship was already teased as a main storyline in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. We might even get more information about the breakup in a third season.

Regardless of all this, it seems like a certain portion of the celebrity-obsessed Internet was ready to move on. Twitter is currently full of jokes about who Davidson will date next.