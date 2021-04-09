Since breaking out with the BBC series Fleabag in 2016, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has oscillated between niche projects and blockbusters like voicing a droid in a Star Wars film, polishing the script of the next James Bond film, and co-starring with Donald Glover in the upcoming reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. (Not to mention a Harry Styles music video.) Now, the actor-director-screenwriter has added another to that list: She’s set to star opposite Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of Indiana Jones.

Steven Spielberg has transitioned roles to executive producer, passing the director’s chair on to James Mangold of Ford v Ferrari and Walk the Line. Mangold has confirmed that the mega-composer John Williams is back on board, but who else will be joining Ford and Waller-Bridge on-screen remains unknown. The same goes for pretty much every detail, including Waller-Bridge’s role and the plot. Though they aim to start production this summer with a release date of July 29th, 2022 in mind.

It does not appear that Waller-Bridge will have a part in the screenplay, which is headed up by original scripter George Lucas. But between Mr. & Mrs. Smith and No Time to Die, she has plenty of other writing to keep her occupied. Details on the former film are also scarce, as well as on her upcoming TV series Screenshot with Olivia Colman, but No Time to Die has confirmed an October 8 release. In other words, there’s a lot of Waller-Bridge content in the pipeline. Maybe the biggest mystery is how she’s managed to juggle it all.