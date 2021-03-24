Prince Harry has been busy since fleeing the UK. He helped decimate the royal family’s reputation, declared war on the tabloids, and caught up on Netflix’s The Crown. Now, he’s going to set his alarm clock to wake up for his day job like the rest of us — make that three day jobs.

The Duke of Sussex has been tapped for a position at the non-profit Aspen Institute, reported Deadline. In his new role, he’s going to be part of a commission analyzing “information disorder,” or, in other words, fake news. He told CNN that “the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation,” — the understatement of the past five years — “affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.” He calls it a “humanitarian issue,” because if anyone knows anything about the traumatic costs of disinformation, it’s Prince Harry.

Earlier this week, news broke that Harry has also scored a role as “Chief Impact Officer” at BetterUp Inc., a personal-coaching start-up in Silicon Valley. He and his wife also run Archewell, which in addition to charitable pursuits, has major content deals with both Netflix and Spotify.

Between his various jobs, toddler Archie, and a baby girl on the way, here’s hoping Prince Harry is fully stocked on English breakfast tea. Extra caffeinated, please.