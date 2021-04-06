Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Their First Netflix Project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been cut off by the royal family, but they are joining the workforce like the rest of us. Harry now has two day jobs, and the couple is pressing ahead with their Archewell Foundation and multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. The couple announced their first series with the streaming giant. Though, don’t necessarily expect anything like a reality version of The Crown. Instead, it will focus on the Invictus Games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014.

The docuseries will be called Heart of Invictus, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It will follow the stories of Invictus Games competitors, and Harry himself will also appear on camera. The series is being helmed by documentarians Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, who won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short in 2016 for The White Helmets.

Invictus athletes come from all over the world, though they all share one commonality: they are service members, both active and veterans, who all have a disability or serious health condition. All of the sporting events, such as basketball, archery, and rowing, are adapted to accommodate wheelchairs or other assistive devices. Harry is, of course, a veteran of the British Army, and became a co-founder patron of the Invictus Games after serving a tour in Afghanistan. Sussex fans may remember that, at the 2017 Games, Markle was officially introduced to the world as the two took in the competition together.

He spoke to the major inspirations behind both the Games and film project: the service members themselves. “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” he said in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.” The 2022 Invictus Games will be held at The Hague, after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On a personal note, Harry added that “I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.” No word on when Heart of Invictus will premiere, but with the power of Netflix, the Sussexes, and an Oscar-winning production team, it is bound to catch eyes.

This article has been corrected to reflect that Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games and that Markle’s first public outing with Prince Harry was at the Games in 2017.