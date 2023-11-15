An alleged Royal peace treaty took place this week between the United Kingdom and America. Well, more specifically, Buckingham Palace and the Montecito suburbs. According to reports, a recent phone between King Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle has marked a “turning point” in the tense relationship between the three.

Per The Telegraph, Harry called Charles on Tuesday to wish the Monarch a happy 75th birthday. The outlet reports that the connection marked a “notable shift in tone” between the estranged father and son, describing it as “warm.” Markle later joined the conversation with Charles and the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, treated the King to a pre-recorded “Happy Birthday” video.

The positive news comes after the Sussexes were reportedly snubbed from attending the King’s birthday celebration. Via a spokesperson, Harry denied receiving an invitation from the Palace after UK media reported that he would be skipping out on his father’s festivities.

“In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” a spokesperson told The Messenger.

Sources later confirmed that the Palace “never reached out to Harry” despite featuring the Prince in the King’s official birthday tribute. Prince William, who was in attendance at the birthday bash along with Princess Kate and Queen Camilla on Tuesday, left his brother and Meghan out of his personal birthday tribute.

Although the two brothers seem to still be at odds, things are looking up for Harry and Charles (who had reportedly not spoken in over six months) after tensions came about due to the Sussexes’ decision to resign from Royal duties. The Telegraph also signaled that the two plan to chat on the phone next week because of how well they birthday call went.

Insiders have recently signaled that the King is interested in mending his relationship with Harry for “strategic” reasons. “Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue,” an ex palace staffer told the Daily Beast. “It’s not sustainable for the King, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son.”