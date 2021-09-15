Megan Markle is going to have some issues attempting to find Prince Harry a birthday present to top the one he already received from Time. This morning, the prince woke up on his 37th birthday to his photo on the cover of the magazine as he and Megan have been named two of Times’ most influential people of 2021.

The pair’s feature in the magazine includes an article written by chef Jose Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit partner of Harry and Megan’s Archewell Foundation.

“They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation,” Andrés said about the couple’s charity work. “They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.”

Aside from praise (and a few critics) of the cover, Harry has also received some messages today from his royal family across the pond. Queen Elizabeth led the charge with a Twitter post for her grandson, featuring some photos of him engaged in charity work. Harry’s father and step-mother, Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a similar post, as did Prince William and Kate Middleton.