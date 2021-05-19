A new royal baby is on the way: Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have announced that they are expecting. It’s the first child for the couple, who were married in July 2020 in a lowkey royal wedding ceremony due to the pandemic.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The couple’s wedding almost didn’t take place at all — they got engaged in 2019, and their wedding was initially planned to take on place on May 29, 2020 at St. James’s Palace. Preparations for the wedding were scrapped once the royal family realized the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The reception was first canceled, then the wedding entirely, given that many members of the royal family are in a vulnerable age group. Plus, hosting an extravagant royal wedding during a deadly pandemic is just bad optics. Though the couple did tie the knot in a small, socially distanced ceremony with about 20 guests present. “The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines,” said the royal family’s spokesperson.