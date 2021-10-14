Queen Elizabeth is reportedly joining the ever-growing list of sober public figures. The English monarch who apparently loves a nightly martini has reportedly been advised by doctors to give up drinking as she reenters public life following months of quarantining in Windsor Castle.

Sources told Vanity Fair the 95-year-old queen has been told to “give up her evening drink, which is usually a martini.” According to a family friend of the royal, “It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker.” The Queen will reportedly still be allowed to drink during special occasions if she pleases.

While these days, it seems the Queen limits herself to about one drink per night, it was once reported that she enjoyed four a day, including some sweet German wine at dinner. Of course, those days of winding down after a long day with a cocktail are behind the Queen since “her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible,” a source told Vanity Fair. This upcoming June marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for 70 years of service. She is the first British monarch to reach this milestone and it seems she wants to be in the best shape for all the celebrations planned for the occasion.

The news of the Queen’s sobriety comes after she was seen using a cane earlier this month during a service at Westminster Abbey. This is the first time she has used a cane in 17 years, since she had knee surgery in 2003. The cane seems to have become more or less a permanent fixture in the monarch’s life, as she was seen using it again just a day later while attending to more royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth seen using a cane on October 12th. UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images