A week after it was announced Bella Hadid will have a recurring role in season three of Ramy, Kaia Gerber seems to also be making moves to further get use of her SAG card. The model, who made her acting debut in American Horror Story last year, is making her way to the silver screen in the upcoming teen comedy Bottoms from Rachel Sennott and Emma Seligman, the minds behind indie hit, Shiva Baby.

Both women wrote the film, and while Seligman is directing, Sennott will once again take the starring role as she did in Shiva Baby. The plot of Bottoms sounds like a Gen-Z Fight Club remake, which follows “two unpopular queer girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders,” according to Deadline. Sennott and Gerber will be joined in the cast by Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri, Dagmara Domincyzk of Succession, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

As of now, it’s unclear what role Gerber will take on in the film, but if we had to guess, our money is on one of the hot cheerleaders. But hey, it would be fun to see the model’s turn as an unpopular virgin, though some cognitive dissonance would be required in that case.