Reese Witherspoon turned the premiere of Sing 2 into a family affair when she attended the event on Sunday night with her three kids and husband, Jim Toth. The actress posed with her family and daughter as they walked the red carpet for the animated movie.

For the event, Witherspoon kept it fairly casual in a red and pink checked mini dress from Carolina Herrera’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She stood with her daughter (or as the internet is always quick to point out “her look-alike daughter,” Ava Phillippe, who wore a black velvet dress with an oversized with lace color. Ava’s dyed pink hair matched her mother’s ensemble and added some color to her own black and white look.

The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ava’s brother from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, Deacon, as well as Witherspoon’s husband Toth and their eight-year-old son, Tennessee. The family posed together and even recreated a photo from Sing’s first premiere five years ago. In a video Witherspoon posted on Instagram, Tennessee stands in front of his brother and grabs onto to his mom and dad’s hands at the Sing 2 premiere. The video then cuts to a shot from the Sing premiere in 2016 when the family posed in the exact same way.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images