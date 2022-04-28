Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Threw a Rave-Themed Baby Shower

Next to nothing about Rihanna’s journey to motherhood has been conventional. The 34-year-old singer has made a point to avoid the maternity aisle, instead opting for see-through Dior and Valentino gowns and eschewing shirts in favor of bras and belly chains. Earlier this month, she confirmed she also planned to break with tradition when it came to her baby shower. “No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” Rih told Vogue. “I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out.” And from the look of the photos that have emerged from the shower that reportedly took place at a studio in Hollywood last Friday, Rihanna got exactly what she wanted. It would have been hard for that not to have been the case, seeing as the festivities seem to have been rave-themed.

Attendees were reportedly banned from taking photos and videos. But fans have their ways, and a few snapshots have made their way into the public. The photographer Renell Medrano and rappers Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Ferg were among those not only got to party with Rih, but also got to take home some A+ merch in the form of t-shirts that read “I Went 2 Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower and All I Got Was This Amazing T-Shirt.” (Imagine how much those would go for on Depop.)

It’s something of a wonder that Rihanna and Rocky were able to go ahead with the festivities. The former is so far along in her pregnancy that some have speculated that she’s already given birth, and the latter was arrested just two days before the shower reportedly took place on a charge of assault related to a nonfatal shooting that took place last year. (He was released on $500,000 bail just a few hours later.) It looks like nothing can stop a party when Rihanna wants to make it happen.