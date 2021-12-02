Barbadian National Hero Rihanna is not pregnant, seemingly not with a new album, but definitely not with a baby. The singer just expertly shut down rumors she’s expecting, providing a nice reminder that completely random tweets are not sources.

The speculation around Rihanna’s possible impending motherhood, began earlier this week when a verified account posted the news on Twitter. This sent fans into a tailspin as they jumped into action in order to find clues as to whether or not there was any truth to the claims.

Luckily, one fan went right to the source, and messaged the singer on Instagram. “Can I come to the baby shower sis!?” the account @mis.jaye asked Rihanna. “True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.” Rihanna wrote back to the fan, ending the rumors in their tracks. “Haaaaa!” she wrote. “Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

That’s not to say there will never be a Fenty baby in our lives. In an interview with British Vogue back in March 2020, Rihanna expressed her interest in starting a family, saying that in ten years, she would like to have “three or four” kids, man not needed.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she said. “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”