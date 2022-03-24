The first trailer of Apple TV+’s newest series, Roar, opens up with Nicole Kidman admiring a picture from her youth. It’s a sweet moment, up until the point when she crumples up the photo and shoves it in her mouth. That’s how we’re introduced to Roar, an eight-part anthology series exploring modern womanhood, through quirky, fantastical, and sometimes head-scratching stories.

Kidman tops the all-star cast as The Woman Who Ate Photographs, which is self-explanatory enough. She is joined by Cynthia Erivo (The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on Her Skin), and Meera Syal (The Woman Who Returned Her Husband). The show also doubles as a Glow reunion, with the Netflix show’s writing duo Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch joining stars Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie, who play The Woman Who Was Kept On a Shelf and The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder, respectively. There’s also Issa Rae, The Woman Who Disappeared, who learns her book is being turned into a movie, only to go to a meeting for the project and find no one can hear her speak.

Kidman is doing double duty on the show, also acting as executive producer, her latest book adaption, as Roar is based on Cecelia Ahern’s 2018 short story collection of the same name. The main cast is rounded out with Merritt Wever, Kara Hayward, and Fivel Stewart, with Nick Kroll, Jake Johnson, Hugh Dancy, Daniel Dae Kim, Jason Mantzoukas adding some star power to the supporting cast. All eight episodes of Roar will be available on Apple TV+ on April 15th. Check out the trailer below: