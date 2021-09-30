The Dark Knight rises—sorry, wrong Batman movie, but it seems relevant considering the latest Bruce Wayne has finally appeared in public again after not being seen for almost two years. Yup, Robert Pattinson walked a red carpet on Wednesday night, his first one since January 2020.

The actor stepped out in a gray suit to cohost the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party. He was joined by H.E.R., whom he snapped multiple pictures with throughout the night. The R&B singer looked angelic in a white Alexandre Vauthier FW21 dress with gold pumps and her signature sunglasses. Later in the night, Pattinson also took a cute photo with Zooey Deschanel.

While on the red carpet, Pattinson teased what fans can expect from his debut as Batman next year, which will feature Zoë Kravitz alongside him as Catwoman.

“Me and Zoë did some stuff,” he told Variety. “It’s a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it.”

The event is noteworthy as it is Pattinson’s first since he attended the Dior Homme FW show back in early 2020. Since then, he has been spotted filming the latest Batman movie in Liverpool, but he has remained pretty quiet otherwise. We’re glad he’s emerged from the strange stage of lockdown GQ caught him in last year during which he was trying to microwave pasta, and it is nice to see him getting back out there again, safely of course.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images